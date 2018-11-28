Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson stop on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto on November 19, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Canadian literary great Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to her internationally renowned dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish “The Testaments” on Sept. 10, 2019.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was published in 1985 and won a Governor General’s Award.

The story, about a totalitarian society in which women are a property of the state, was adapted last year into an Emmy Award-winning series.

READ MORE: The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep win top Emmy Award prizes

McClelland and Stewart says “The Testaments” is set 15 years after protagonist Offred’s final scene in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is narrated by three female characters.

Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss in the television series, is a “handmaid” forced to bear children for infertile couples.

“Dear Readers: Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything!” Atwood said Wednesday in a statement.

“The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna concert venue closing its doors

Just Posted

Rental vacancy rates increase in Kelowna along with price

Vacancy rates have increased in the Central Okanagan, but so has the price

Kelowna concert venue closing its doors

Hey Ocean! and We Are The City bid the Habitat a fond farewell

Temporary farm workers using Kelowna homeless shelter

Farm workers are using the Gospel Mission for food

West Kelowna wineries ready for Boucherie Road Wine Trail to be complete

The second phase of the wine trail will open Dec. 7

Mount Boucherie winery hopes to expand

The winery looks to double their retail and tasting area

Your morning news in 90 – Nov. 28, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

South Okanagan guide outfitter pleads guilty to Wildlife Act charges

Penticton provincial court judge heard conflicting submissions

At-risk white sturgeon preyed upon by otter in the Nechako watershed

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Straight from Dehart

New Kelowna business offers kitchen cabinetry options

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Stories unite Canadians on homelessness action: UBC study

A University of British Columba study says Canadians value stories over statistics

Most Read