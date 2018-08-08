North Okanagan corn stand robbed

A Sparkes Corn Stand employee on Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon snapped this picture of a getaway vehicle seconds after the stand was robbed by a male suspect. (Vernon RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and suspect involved in a robbery from a popular Sparkes corn stand.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a Sparkes stand on Kalamalka Lake Road, near 11th Avenue, in Vernon.

Responding officers learned that a male allegedly approached the youth employee working at the stand, brandishing a knife and demanded money. The employee complied with the demands, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect man then then fled the area in an older style small blue Ford pickup prior to police arrival.

“The employee was understandably very shaken up after the incident, however still had the wherewithal to snap a photo of the suspect vehicle as it fled,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “There were no injuries sustained during the robbery and the RCMP want to commend the youth employee for complying to avoid any personal injury.”

The suspect is described as a man, six-foot tall with a scruffy blond and red beard, wearing glasses, a hat and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle or person involved in this robbery you are asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



