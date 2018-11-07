Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

LX assistant Aidan Sparks (left) digs a hole in the frozen ground for a light pole to illuminate the New York City apartment set Phelan Gotto, production assistant, and Cameron Shook, technical director, are building for Caravan Farm Theatre’s Gift of the Magi last year. Caravan Farm Theatre is a grant recipient of the BC Arts Council’s latest round of funding. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Local artists and culture organizations are reaping the benefits of BC Arts Council’s latest round of grant funding.

The Caravan Farm Theatre Society was approved for a grant of $16,150 under the Council’s operating assistance and supplemental category, while the Okanagan Symphony Society was granted $4,685.

Jessica Donaldson of Kelowna will get $22,800 for project assistance and early career development alongside Babaloluwa Oyedele, also of Kelowna, who is slated to receive $10,980. Kelowna’s Myron Campbell was the only Okanagan artist to receive funding through the Arts Awards – Media Arts category, from which he was granted $10,000.

Lake Country’s Moozehan Ahmadzadegan received a $6,000 scholarship alongside Salmon Arm’s Aria Izik-Dzurko and Jaeden Izik-Dzurko. Kaleigh Wagner of Vernon also received a $6,000 scholarship. Evan Berg and Katrina Niebergal of Kelowna were also approved for $6,000 each, while Crystal Przybille is set to receive $3,000.

“I’m excited by the diversity and range of recipients all over B.C. that are benefiting from these grants,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Support for arts and culture plays a key role in the vitality of B.C.’s creative economy. We are helping to grow the full potential of B.C.’s arts and culture community by enhancing opportunities for British Columbians to succeed in their creative careers.”

The province-wide funding of almost $4 million in grants is more than $1 million higher than last year’s amount, thanks to the government’s increased support of the BC Arts Council. This increase provided the Council with the opportunity to deliver 66 one-time supplemental grants, totalling $876,000 to non-profit organizations across B.C.

Throughout this round of funding, $1.3 million was granted for project assistance and early career development, $876,000 for operating assistance for non-profits, $550,000 for media arts, $450,000 for assistance and strategic opportunities and $807,000 for scholarships.

“We are pleased to announce these latest grants,” said Susan Jackson, BC Arts Council chair. “These grants are an important part in supporting the development of B.C.’s creative communities to ensure our vibrant arts and culture sector stays strong.”

