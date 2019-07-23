Dark clouds beginning to form in the sky. (pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers, thunderstorm risk expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms and showers across the Okanagan today

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You might need your umbrella today.

Kelowna: There will be blue skies this morning with an increase in cloudiness throughout the day. You can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C.

Tonight: Mix of clouds and showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Increasing cloudiness throughout the day. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C except for 33 C near Osoyoos.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers later in the day. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight: You can expect clouds and showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Low 15 C.

Read more: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan starting Thursday following through until the end of the weekend.

Read more: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Natalia CuevasHuaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Fast-paced South Okanagan fundraiser guaranteed to thrill
Next story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Just Posted

Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon

Two recreational cannabis stores to serve Kelowna-area soon

Kelowna house fire deemed not suspicious

Fire crews doused overnight blaze at Barnaby Road home

Pot shop to open doors Saturday in Lake Country

Starbuds will be one of B.C.’s largest private cannabis stores

A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

Pickleball players and frustrated residents discuss the sport court

Backyard fundraiser raises over $40,000 for Foundry Kelowna, CMHA

‘The message was really about treating mental health like any other illness’

3 dead, 2 missing in northern B.C: Here’s what we know so far

Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot and killed on July 14 or 15

UPDATE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

UPDATE: Culprit leaves clue for Okanagan RCMP in rainbow crosswalk vandalism

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend, but RCMP may have some evidence

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Most Read