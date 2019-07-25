Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
The sun is back, and it’s here to stay… Until Saturday.
Kelowna: Mix of sun and cloud this morning. Sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the day. You can expect a high of 29 C.
Tonight: Clear skies this evening. Low of 11 C.
Vernon: Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny and clear skies later today. Temperatures will rise to 29 C.
Tonight: Clear skies this evening and through the night. Low 12 C.
Penticton: Mix of sun and cloud this morning. Sunny clear skies for the rest of the day. High 29 C.
Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 12 C.
Salmon Arm: Sunny skies today. High 27.
Tonight: You can expect a few clouds this evening. Low of 11 C.