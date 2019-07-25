Sunny clear skies. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun is back, and it’s here to stay… Until Saturday.

Kelowna: Mix of sun and cloud this morning. Sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the day. You can expect a high of 29 C.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening. Low of 11 C.

Vernon: Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny and clear skies later today. Temperatures will rise to 29 C.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening and through the night. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Mix of sun and cloud this morning. Sunny clear skies for the rest of the day. High 29 C.

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny skies today. High 27.

Tonight: You can expect a few clouds this evening. Low of 11 C.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Manary Creek wildfire reaches 25 hectares

READ MORE: Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

Previous story
Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

Just Posted

Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Okanagan FC claimed final playoff spot in their first year in the Pacific Coast Soccer League

McCurdy westbound lane closed after collision

Semi-truck and SUV collision on Franklyn and McCurdy Road

Kelowna city councillor speaks to Rutland residents about McCurdy project

‘I feel like I got more than a few next steps for my road,’ said Coun. Ryan Donn

BC Housing initiative to boost affordable housing in Okanagan

HousingHub plan targets ‘missing middle’ with affordable rentals: CEO Shayne Ramsay

Kelowna police swarm home on Highway 97

Police were seen with their guns drawn outside the home

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

McCurdy westbound lane closed after collision

Semi-truck and SUV collision on Franklyn and McCurdy Road

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Tahltan community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

UPDATE: Manary Creek wildfire reaches 25 hectares

BC Wildfire crews and air support are responding

Most Read