Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Mr. Golden Sunshine is back… For the day.

Kelowna: Your Friday morning is looking clear and sunny. There will be minimal cloud coverage throughout the day. You can expect a high of 31 C with a UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Vernon: You can expect a sunny start with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. High of 31 C with a UV index 8.

Tonight: Partly cloudy tonight. 60 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. You can expect a low of 17 C.

Penticton: It’s going to be a hot one! A warm and sunny start to the day in Penticton. Your high will be 34 C with a humidex 36 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness throughout the evening. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 C tonight.

Salmon Arm: Sun, sun and more sun. Your high is 30 C with a humidex of 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: You can expect a mainly cloudy evening. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Your low is 18 C.

Environment Canada is calling for more sunshine throughout the weekend and onwards until Thursday next week.

Wildfire update:

According to BC Wildfire Service, crews are still monitoring the Richter Mountain fire near the north end of Osoyoos Lake. They reported that 20 personnel remained on-site overnight with heavy equipment. To report a wildfire in British Columbia, call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone.)

Crews and aircraft responded to the Richter Mountain #BCwildfire today. They made good progress and the fire remains at ~60 ha. Please note this size may change upon completion of a ground track of the perimeter. 20 personnel will remain on site overnight with heavy equipment. pic.twitter.com/osZMjvkDBp — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2019

