Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed at Three Valley Gap

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed for a few hours this afternoon (Feb. 4) due to avalanche control work.

Work planned along the 15.4 km stretch of the Trans Canada Highway 9 km west of Revelstoke between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No detour will be available.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Snowboard Club obtains snowboard donation

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheRevelstoke

Previous story
Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest
Next story
Lower Mainland dog found safe after disappearing from property last week

Just Posted

Coquihalla Summit. (DriveBC)
20 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Rockets defenseman Elias Carmichael (#14) collides with a Spokane player earlier this season (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Sports weekend preview: Rockets look to stay hot

There will be 20 percent less logging in the Okanagan (Black Press file photo)
Less logging should mean more controlled fires around Kelowna, experts say

(Photo - Adriana Chionetti)
Morning Start: The sentence that uses every letter in the English language