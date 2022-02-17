Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke, highway will be closed

Road will be closed for two hours

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed later this afternoon due to planned avalanche control work.

Work between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. according to DriveBC.

Watch for traffic control personnel.

#BCHwy1 road will be CLOSED for avalanche control work between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge. This is from 4:00 PM PST to 6:00 PM PST. Please watch for traffic control personnel.#Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/Uzos86yX7i — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 17, 2022

