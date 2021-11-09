Scheduled avalanche control preparations to cause highway delays west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control activity between Three Valley Gap and Clanwilliam Bridge will cause intermittent closures to Highway 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic control personnel in the area will be intermittently stopping traffic. Drivers in the area are told to expect 20-minute delays.
The affected area is between Clanwilliam Bridge 9 km west of Revelstoke to Three Valley Bridge 19 km west of Revelstoke.
Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.
