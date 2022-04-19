UPDATE: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke clear following semi crash

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on April 19

The semi crashed at Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Facebook page)

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is clear following a vehicle incident that occurred early this morning.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP the incident was caused by a transport truck that hit a concrete meridian.

The driver sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP weather conditions and visibility at the time are believed to be a factor in the collision,and cleanup took some time due to the location of the incident.

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a semi crash earlier this morning (April 19).

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a semi truck veered off the road and crashed between the Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke.

Crews are on scene recovering the damaged vehicle.

Expect delays in the area.

Traffic stalled heading east at Albert Canyon Rd. on Highway 1 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (DriveBC)

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for Highway 1 at Rogers Pass

