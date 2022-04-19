The semi crashed at Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Facebook page)

The semi crashed at Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Facebook page)

UPDATE: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke clear following semi crash

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on April 19

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is clear following a vehicle incident that occurred early this morning.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP the incident was caused by a transport truck that hit a concrete meridian.

The driver sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP weather conditions and visibility at the time are believed to be a factor in the collision,and cleanup took some time due to the location of the incident.

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a semi crash earlier this morning (April 19).

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a semi truck veered off the road and crashed between the Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke.

Crews are on scene recovering the damaged vehicle.

Expect delays in the area.

Traffic stalled heading east at Albert Canyon Rd. on Highway 1 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (DriveBC)

Traffic stalled heading east at Albert Canyon Rd. on Highway 1 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (DriveBC)

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for Highway 1 at Rogers Pass

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashcollisionRevelstoke

Previous story
B.C. aims to make it easier, cheaper for foreign nurses to start work
Next story
BC Hydro falling short on environmental obligations, conservation group claims

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Section of KLO Road in Kelowna to be closed for construction

The Canadian Construction Documents Committee has put out a standardized form contract for IPDs (Photo/Marcus R. Donner)
City of Kelowna looking toward more effective project development

The policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, route 90 between UBC Okanagan and Vernon, and route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (Contributed/BC Transit)
Bus changes onboard for UBC Okanagan and Armstrong routes

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Commons
Donate bottles for Lake Country build