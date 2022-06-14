Shuswap residents prepare for rising flood risk

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded to Flood Watch status for the Shuswap Region

Sand and/or bags are being made available at 22 locations in the Shuswap area. (CSRD)

An increased risk of flooding is expected for Shuswap-area lakes and rivers in the coming days.

The Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) is advising residents in the the Shuswap Region that the BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded to Flood Watch status for the Seymour River, Eagle River, Adams River, Shuswap River and surrounding tributaries.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, a Flood Watch means river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the riverbanks and flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to monitor the weather forecast and lake and river levels and undertake flood preparation measures to protect property, including sandbagging and moving valuable items to higher ground.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is also working on preparations for possible flooding situations on Shuswap and Mara Lakes as high-water conditions are anticipated in the coming days.

Sand and bags are available at 22 locations in the Shuswap area.

The specific self-serve sand and bag pick-up locations and any restrictions on availability. (CSRD)

Residents are asked to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Children and pets need to be closely monitored around these areas. Boaters are alerted to the risk of debris in lakes and to keep boat wakes low to minimize any damage to low-lying properties.

Information on flooding and evacuation preparedness is available at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding flooding preparations should call the Shuswap Emergency Program at (250)833-3352.

