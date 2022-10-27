Leaves were blowing off of the trees on Thursday (Oct. 27) afternoon in Revelstoke, and snowfall at high elevation will follow this evening according to Environment Canada. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Leaves were blowing off of the trees on Thursday (Oct. 27) afternoon in Revelstoke, and snowfall at high elevation will follow this evening according to Environment Canada. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

As the high winds subside, those in the Shuswap and Revelstoke areas should expect another dusting of snow.

Travellers on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass could see an accumulation of up to 15 cm of snow starting tonight (Oct. 27) into Friday morning (Oct. 28) over the elevated highway passes.

According to Environment Canada, a vigorous frontal system moving across the region will give precipitation to Highway 1 at Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and rain showers will turn to snow as snow levels drop.

Reduced visibility may be present in some areas of the highway.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. The Shift into Winter campaign hopes to draw attention to the hazards of winter driving, to mitigate those moments.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Power restored to a portion of Revelstoke, still some without power

READ MORE: Open burning ban set to expire in time for Halloween within Kamloops Fire Centre

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Officials dodge question of Canada’s possible role in military mission in Haiti
Next story
Former Islamic State member released on bail to live in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Smoke seen from Peachland controlled burn (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
REMINDER: Smoke seen in Kelowna from Peachland is planned

Sacheen Collecutt was running for a seat on Kelowna council with Spirit Alliance (Photo/Sacheen)
Election recount demanded by failed Kelowna council candidate dismissed

Environment Canada says atmospheric rivers on B.C.’s coast will have an impact on wind levels in the Interior. Kelowna YLW Airport is pictured. (Black Press File photo)
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Kelowna RCMP detachment. (Black press file photo)
Kelowna RCMP officer saves life of man passed out in traffic

Pop-up banner image