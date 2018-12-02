CREATING CRAFTS Katelynn Olivier, five years old, works on a craft project at the Summerland Review. This year, the newspaper offered crafts and snacks for children and adults. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Summerland marks holiday season with 31st annual Festival of Lights

Event attracts thousands of visitors from around the Okanagan Valley

Summerland kicked off the festive season on Friday with the 31st annual Summerland Festival of Lights.

The festival, held in downtown Summerland, has been a big attraction over the years. Organizers estimated more than 8,000 people attended the annual event.

It included a Santa Claus procession at 5 p.m., bands and entertainers throughout the evening at the Remax Orchard Country Mainstage and the ceremony at 7 p.m. when the holiday lights displays were turned on.

A fireworks display, courtesy of the Summerland Credit Union, followed at 8:30 p.m.

The Summerland Arts Centre’s annual Season’s Sparkles, also began on Friday evening.

MAKING MUSIC Cod Gone Wild performed from the mainstage during the festival. The stage was sponsored by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

ICE SCULPTURE Kale Sloan, six years old, looks through an ice sculpture on Main Street. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

EXAMINING ART Colleen Sabourin and Roth Stevens look at some of the art available for sale in the lower level of the Summerland Arts Centre. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

HOCKEY FUNDRAISER Bryn Nield, left, Samuel Fortin and Logan Miller of the Summerland Bantam House Jets hockey team were out fundraising during the festival. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

MAKING MUSIC Keegan Radomski sings while music teacher Tracy Fehr plays piano at the Summerland Arts Centre. The performance was part of the opening of Season’s Sparkles. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

WINE TASTING Taylor Gwynne, left, of Dominion Cider and Shirley Fehr of Sleeping Giant offered samples during the evening. The wineries, cideries, brewery and distillery of Bottleneck Drive had tasting events downtown during the evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

