The 10 most valuable homes in Revelstoke for 2021

Revelstoke is home to 11 of the top 50 most valuable properties in the Kootenay-Columbia region

Combined, the top 10 priciest properties in Revelstoke have a value of roughly $44.8 million. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke is home to 11 of the 50 most valuable properties in the Kootenay-Columbia Region.

It may come as no surprise that seven of the 11 most valuable properties reside on 2080 Mackenzie Crt., just a few steps from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

BC Assessment released assessed property values this week and the list revealed the 10 most valuable homes in the community.

The top 10 priciest properties in Revelstoke have a combined value of roughly $44.8 million, a $10 million increase since last year and $20 million increase since 2020’s assessment.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable homes in Revelstoke for 2020

According to BC Assessment, the typical assessed value of property in Revelstoke is $719,000, the highest amongst all communities in the Kootenay-Columbia region.

Operating as Bighorn, this ski chalet has eight staterooms, balconies, a log fireplace, an indoor spa and sauna, a hot tub, home cinema, private helipad, and features a private chef. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

1) 27-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $7,190,000 million

Once again, this property is assessed to be the most valuable in the area, and the second priciest property in the Kootenay-Columbia region, only behind a $7.8 million property in Windermere. Operating as Bighorn, this ski chalet has eight staterooms, balconies, a log fireplace, an indoor spa and sauna, a hot tub, home cinema, private helipad, and features a private chef. According to their website, they have been voted ‘World’s Best Ski Chalet’ at the World Ski Awards a number of times.

The home was built in 2013 and has horse stables, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on 8.38 acres of land. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

2) 3671 Catherwood Rd. – $5,153,000 million

This home has made the biggest jump on this list, going from number 5 last year all the way up to number 2. Since last years assessment, this property has greatly increased in value from it’s assessed $3 million valuation from 2021.

From 2021’s assessment to this year, the property has increased in value by roughly $1.2 million. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

3) 1944 Leidloff Rd. – $4,956,000 million

Last year, this property, which was built in 2014, was second on this list. Between 2014 and 2020, this property increased in assessed value by $1.4 million or approximately 66 per cent. From 2021’s assessment to this year, the property has increased in value by roughly $1.2 million. The property operates as Whiteworth Lodge. The residence includes a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, which is enhanced by seven-foot-tall Onyx rock surround.

The home was built in 2015 and includes four bedrooms, five baths and sits on nine acres of land. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

4) 1760 Westerburg Rd. – $4,566,000 million

Although the value of this property has increased by approximately $1 million from last years $3.5 million valuation, it slides down one spot on the list. The home was built in 2015 and includes four bedrooms, five baths and sits on nine acres of land.

The 10 acre property, which was purchased in 2017 for $3.7 million, features a home which was built in 2003. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

5) 4785 Airport Way – $4,351,000 million

The 10 acre property, which was purchased in 2017 for $3.7 million, features a home which was built in 2003. It’s value has increased from it’s $3.4 million assessment last year.

This acreage was built in 2009, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on 1.5 acres of land. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

6) 29-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $3,961,000 million

This acreage was built in 2009, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on 1.5 acres of land.

Operating as Flying Moose Chalet, the property was completed in 2018, and includes a private helipad, outdoor kitchen. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

7) 31-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $3,906,000 million

Operating as Flying Moose Chalet, the property was completed in 2018, and includes a private helipad, outdoor kitchen. rock climbing wall, hot tub and sauna. Like many others on this list, it’s assessment has increased by over one million dollars since last year’s $2.8 million assessment.

This residence is known as Bison Lodge. (BC Assessment photo)

8) 3-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $3,842,000 million

This residence is known as Bison Lodge, priced at $8,500 per night for up to eight guests. Stays include a private chef, indoor climbing gym, access to a wine cellar, massages, home theater, sauna, hot tub and a helicopter pad in the garden. The home was built in 2013 and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and sits on almost half an acre.

This residence is known as Bison Lodge. (BC Assessment photo)

9) 14-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $3,531,000 million

The home was built in 2010, and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property sits on less than one acre. It was sold in 2020 for $2.9 million.

10) 22-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $3,370,000 million

The only newcomer to this list, this property sits on less than one acre of land. It’s valuation has increased significantly since last years valuation of $2.5 million.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council makes moves to update policies, plans and bylaws in 2021

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Family HomesProperty taxesRevelstoke