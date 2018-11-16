A 2014 bait car video from Abbotsford is gaining attention this week after it was posted on social media by the IMPACT team, which runs the bait car program.

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

A four-year-old video showing some over-confident car thieves getting caught in a bait car in Abbotsford is gaining some attention this week.

The video has been posted online on the Twitter account for IMPACT (Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team), which operates and manages the bait car program for much of B.C.

The team posted the video, which shows the thieves getting caught by the Abbotsford Police Department in a drive-thru, as a reminder that “bait cars are active and operational in communities and cities all across British Columbia.”

RELATED: Abbotsford man accused of bait car theft in Chilliwack

RELATED: Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

IMPACT also indicates that auto theft has gone down in Abbotsford for the fourth straight week, compared to 2017’s weekly average.

The footage shows the trio bragging about having stolen a vehicle with a full tank of gas, and then deciding to grab some fast food along the way.

“This is gangster,” one of them declares.

As of 10:15 a.m. Friday, the video had garnered almos 6,000 views and was quickly gaining.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Just Posted

Kelowna raises $177,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

Luncheon supports patient and family emergency services for Southern Interior B.C. residents

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Expert to speak on extinction of species and humanity’s peril in Kelowna

UBCO will host Conservation ecologist Corey Bradshaw Nov. 20

More affordable housing for seniors opens in Kelowna

Third and final building at the Apple Valley complex on Benvoulin Road opens

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Stolen vehicle from break-and-enter torched at Okanagan school lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen from Vernon home, early Friday morning

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

B.C. to offer gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Roughly 100 people in B.C. travel each year out of province for lower surgeries

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

Most Read