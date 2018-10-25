Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is closely monitoring the “deeply concerning” reports on the discovery of multiple mail bombs in the U.S.

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy.

American law enforcement agencies are scrambling to trace a serial mail bomber after 10 suspicious packages containing explosive devices were mailed to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN’s offices in New York City.

READ MORE: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

Trump says the media are to blame for inaccurate reporting and “fake news” leading to anger behind such acts.

Trudeau says the ability for the media to be able to do its work without fear is a critical element of democracy.

Rutte says he is in complete agreement with Trudeau’s statements.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Not enough fruits, veggies grown to feed global population a healthy diet: study

Just Posted

Half of Peachlanders voted in last election

Voter turnout varied in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna Rockets winners with new head coach

For the first time this season, the Kelowna Rockets are winners on home ice.

Lake Country Halloween haunter fun for the whole family

The fourth annual Halloween Haunter will be held Friday, Saturday and Wednesday

Police nab Kelowna man again after release from custody

Neil Lingor now faces more charges after he was allegedly caught stealing a generator

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out its Business Excellence Awards

Eleven awards handed out including Business Leader of the Year to Dale Wentworth

Okanagan feral kittens rescued from “certain death” now in foster care

Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal B.C. logging train derailment

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members in 2017 crash

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

Most Read