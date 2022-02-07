Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Assessment in currently in progress, no detour available

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred in the Three Valley Gap area at approximately 12:30 p.m.

An assessment is currently in progress. No detour is available at this time.

