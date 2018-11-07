Video: This play is a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey too

Theatre Kelowna Society’s “A Seussified Christmas Carol” hits the stage at the Mary Irwin Theatre Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, 2018.

A holiday play is hitting a Kelowna stage this month that is a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey, too.

Theatre Kelowna Society’s annual holiday play, “A Seussified Christmas Carol” will be staged at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

You may be familiar with the beloved Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

This adaption by Peter Bloedel is full of rhyme, bright colours, wacky characters and rowdy fun.

“This is the story of A Christmas Carol but it has all been ‘Seussified’, that is it is all written in Dr. Seuss-like rhyme. Much more humorous than the original book,” explains director Brian Haigh.

“But it still keeps the basic story of a miserly man who sees the problem with his ways.”

The songs for the show are adapted by Haigh, show’s lead, Jeff Samin and musical director, Robin Jarmin.

“It’s a delightful giggle for the whole family,” said Jarmin.

You’ll see all the same characters you loved before in a fun new way, like the hip ghost Jake Marley, young rock star: The Scrooge and the Christmas Ghosts; Past, Present, and Future, all a bit more kooky than they were in 1843.

There are Christmas Carols you’ll remember the tune to, but funky new lyrics you’ll want to sing to, such as “Deck the Halls and Lets Be Stingy,” “Scrooge is Cheap Are you Listenin’,” “Have A Juicy Seusey Christmas,” “The Most Despicable Time of the Year,” and more.

The cast of 19 ranges in age from nine to 73, including four families with multiple generations on the stage. Some are well versed theatre veterans and some are stepping onto the stage for the very first time.

“It’s a wonderful blending of two Christmas icons that we’ve all grown up with,” said Haigh.

“It’s a fun activity before Christmas and it’s entertaining for adults and children.”

In the spirit of the season, opening night (Nov.22) will be “Pay by Contribution” general seating. a

$25 for adults, $10 for kids, family of four $60.

Tickets available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office. 250-717-5304 or at rotarycentreforthearts.com

