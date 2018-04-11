Your Kelowna with Jason Alton

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Jason Alton.

Alton has just returned to the Okanagan after living in Australia, and is jumping on board one of our region’s best industries — wine making.

Alton is opening an urban winery downtown Kelowna where they’ll be making minimal intervention organic wine.

Find out what Alton thinks about his community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Win, mountain, lakes and the sun — there is no better place in the world.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Help the homeless problem through education work initiatives, drug counselling and affordable housing, as well as better public transport system.

What’s your favourite local company?

Ricco Bambino Urban Winery!

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

Wineries The farmers market Our provincial parks

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

Kelowna and our surrounding communities will be known around the world as one of the most unique and beautiful wine producing regions in the world.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

