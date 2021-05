In Loving Memory of Angelo Mario Pasut ~

June 22, 1929 – May 16, 2001

It has been 20 years since you departed; your grandchildren have grown to become beautiful young adults. You will always be remembered and much loved by your family and friends here in Canada, as well in Italy. We are reminded that life is fleeting and precious, but the bonds you created that tie us together remain strong and enduring.

Eva, Teddie, Laura, Mike, Kira and Jenna Rob, Yukiko and Maya



Additional Photo(s):

Obituary