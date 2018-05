To the Editor:

Yesterday I was the recipient of a random act of kindness, a gentleman ahead of me in the supermarket paid for my groceries. Whilst we were chatting, and then a grocery clerk carried my purchases to my car.

People in Kelowna are so kind, cheerful and polite. I will long remember this kindness and will do the same for someone else.

Sincerely,

Elaine Black

Kelowna