LETTER: Kudos for Interior Health

To the editor:

I have criticized Interior Health system in the past. However, June 7 weekend has certainly mitigated my opinion.

I woke up early Friday a.m. with severe abdominal pain. At 11:00 a.m. I contacted the ambulance which came almost immediately to take me to KGH. I was processed with little waiting for bloodwork, IV drip, and a CT scan. By 7 p.m., I was lying on an operating table for the surgeon to repair a perforated bowel.

The staff at admitting and on the third floor Strathcona deserve kudos, i.e. Caroline, Montanna, Ina, Nadine and others whose names I do not recall.

Dennis D. Scott,

Kelowna