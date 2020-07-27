Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Mayor Boot was unprofessional

Ranting against perceived racism is another form of bullying

Dear Editor,

We learn from the past. We make mistakes and by learning from those past mistakes we move forward. We need to sit down together, respectfully, to work out a better way and set good examples for our next generation. You do not command respect, you earn it. Bullying to get others to share your views should never be condoned. The pendulum has swung too far one way and with so many challenges facing the entire planet, we need to find the middle ground for all.

Continuing to rant and rave against anything perceived as racist is another form of bullying. Protest it respectfully, gain knowledge, try to find change that is needed but begin with yourself. Your actions. Being radical, tearing down statues, burning flags and rioting does not change the past. Attitudes and respect will.

Our Mayor showed neither of those traits on July 18, 2020 at “Your Dollar Store with More” in Summerland. If you were there as the Mayor, it displayed blatantly unprofessional conduct. As a public figure a person is held to a higher standard. Yes, personal beliefs and ideas shape who you are, however, when expressing your own viewpoints surely you know it will be received as coming from a public figure first therefore, you would act respectfully. Why take the media with you if you are not looking for a confrontation or grandstanding and for what purpose? If you were there as a private citizen with concerns, I defend that you have every right in the world to disagree on a personal level, but there are so many better ways to have handled the issue. I thought you were better composed as a person and a Mayor. Your behaviour, regardless of the role, is unacceptable.

In this great free country of Canada – a business pays a licence fee and is free to sell anything except illegal items. Their choice. Their business. Allan Carter and “Your Dollar Store with More” is a proud supporter of Summerland and I personally feel he is owed a public apology. Whether you are a mayor or a private citizen, nothing excuses bad behaviour.

Barbara Robson

Summerland

