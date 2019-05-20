Dr. Ross Anderson speaks to the concerns associated with the proliferation of cell towers and the proposed 5G network during Salmon Arm’s 5G Day of Action on Wednesday, May 15. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for more and more people who develop electro hyper sensitivity (EHS).

It is estimated that 27 per cent of Americans (and probably same here in Canada) have some degree of health issues caused by, or aggravated by existing levels of EMR. About five per cent of the population are disabled by it. That means they cannot work, and are not able to go to places where there is radiation. That means almost everywhere, because most people walk around with their cell phones on (radiating), restaurants have free wi fi, there are cell towers in clusters on many buildings, including hospitals and schools, and both Telus and Rogers are installing so called micro cells on every corner for 5G networks.

Sadly, I am one of that 5 per cent of people so severely affected by EMR that I can no longer meet my friends in a coffee shop, and going for a walk in a city park that is contaminated with EMR raises my blood pressure beyond safe, and my heart keeps skipping beats. That is not all; I also have a feeling as if my brain simply cannot focus.

Fortunately, I am retired. Were I not I would be unemployable!

The worst thing is that the disability gets worse and worse. It is cumulative. It is estimated that the numbers of people who suffer from EHS is growing. Those with mild symptoms, will get more severe symptoms. It happened to me.

There is ample evidence that EMRs cause or aggravate most of our chronic diseases by causing inflammation in every cell in your body. It is now thought by medical researchers that inflammation is a precursor to every disease, from cancer to heart disease to Alzheimer’s. You will have noticed how all these diseases have sky-rocketed in recent years, closely paralleling the proliferation of EMR!

I do not wish my condition on anyone. Please stand up and say, “No more cell towers! No more contamination of our living space! No 5G, less 4G!”

Eva Lyman,

Celista

