Letter: Time to do away with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Writer says Christmas classic revolves around bullying, false friendship

I know it is close to the Christmas season, a time for “Merry Christmas,” “Top of the season,” “Ho,Ho,Ho” and all that.

But if we really want to combat bullying, one of the first things to do is get rid of the Christmas song, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Look at it. All the reindeer hated Rudolf! And when he got chosen by Santa to guide his sleigh, the song says the other reindeer all loved him. But they did not love him because he was Rudolf. They loved him because he had an in with Santa.

Talk about a false sense of friendship!

Anyhow, Ho, Ho, Ho, and all that.

Alfred Schalm,

Salmon Arm

