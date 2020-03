Writer questions why B.C. government has yet to eliminate time change

If the government is an institution of the people and for the people, then why on earth if 90 per cent of the people in B.C. and Alberta want to stay on daylight saving time don’t they do it?

Is it because we can’t decide on our own and need to follow what the Americans are going to do?

We always seem to wait for them to sneeze, and then we get the tissue.

Bob White

Letter to the Editor