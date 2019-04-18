Letter: Writer hopes Alberta will turn off the tap, teach B.C. a lesson

So glad to see Jason Kenney get elected in Alberta and hope he lives up to his promise to turn off the taps in our province and teach us a lesson to quit listening to the few who make the most noise while the rest are too busy working or don’t care.

It might teach the protesters a lesson as I have to believe many of these protesters drive cars and like to heat their homes, and are hypocrites with too much time on their hands and nothing better to do but draw attention to themselves.

Revolution for the hell of it (Abbie Hoffman) came out of the ’60s; we’ve moved on since then and we won. I hope they also don’t have any wood or metal products in their homes that are also a result of our dependence and reliance on Canada’s natural resources.

The people have spoken and voted. Watch the government deficit go up even more now as the carbon tax won’t generate as much revenue and the government will continue to spend more of our tax dollars than they take in.

Bob White

Salmon Arm

