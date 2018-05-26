Writing hits on the pages of the Capital News

To the editor:
In my Feb. 11 letter to the Kelowna Capital News, I rewrote Leonard Cohen’s iconic song, Everybody Knows (1988), for Trump times.
After Spokane film-maker/composer Don Caron (Parody Project) read the new lyrics, he decided to record it and post online; the song is approaching 11,000 views.
What follows are eight more verses:
Everybody Knows 2.0
Everybody knows he misses Rob Porter
Everybody knows he wants a military parade
Everybody knows about the NRA millions
Donated to his election campaign
Everybody knows Hope told little white lies
666 on Fifth was a good buy
Who does Jared owe?
Everybody knows
Everybody knows David Dennison
Everybody knows he fired Rex by tweet
Everybody knows Bolton’s a scary war-hawk
Karen said Donnie TicTac was very sweet
Everybody knows his nickname’s Spanky
And can be very cranky
In a TV show
Everybody knows
Everybody knows fake news is the enemy
All trade wars are good and easy to win
Everybody knows the staff who departed
Without a gun he would still have run in
Everybody watching the can’t-miss drama
He’s much tougher on Russia than Obama
There’s highs and lows
Everybody knows
Everybody knows it’s a total witch hunt
Everybody knows the fixer was in Prague
Everybody knows there’s a higher loyalty
Follow the money to find bank and wire fraud
Everybody knows what it’s all about
Be sure his sin will find him out
Reaps what he sows
Everybody knows
Everybody knows it’s mission accomplished
Everybody knows Hannity’s a client of Cohen
Everybody knows Cheeto is morally unfit
Everybody knows which way the wind is blowin’
Everybody knows about alternative facts
Who’s next to get the axe?
Better tiptoe
Everybody knows
Everybody knows Zinke’s not a geologist
Everybody knows Pruitt’s an oil and gas shill
Everybody knows the meaning of ecologist
Steve and Louise pose with dollar bills
Everybody knows the Cone of Silence
Who cares about the science?
The best come and go
Everybody knows
Everybody knows about his cell phone
Everybody knows about nights in Moscow
Everybody knows his bromance with Macron
Everybody knows to Russians he kowtows
Everybody knows the forecast is grim
Very honourable is Kim
Two summit bros
Everybody knows
Everybody knows he gets along with Kanye
Everybody knows he doesn’t vet staff
Everybody knows Junior’s blocked caller
Everybody knows John Barron rarely laughs
Everybody knows the informant Natalia
A beautiful card and flowers for Melania
No presents though
Everybody knows
David Buckna
Kelowna