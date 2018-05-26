Writing hits on the pages of the Capital News

This Capital News letter writer has found a recipe to success with Leonard Cohen.

To the editor:

In my Feb. 11 letter to the Kelowna Capital News, I rewrote Leonard Cohen’s iconic song, Everybody Knows (1988), for Trump times.

After Spokane film-maker/composer Don Caron (Parody Project) read the new lyrics, he decided to record it and post online; the song is approaching 11,000 views.

What follows are eight more verses:

Everybody Knows 2.0

Everybody knows he misses Rob Porter

Everybody knows he wants a military parade

Everybody knows about the NRA millions

Donated to his election campaign

Everybody knows Hope told little white lies

666 on Fifth was a good buy

Who does Jared owe?

Everybody knows

Everybody knows David Dennison

Everybody knows he fired Rex by tweet

Everybody knows Bolton’s a scary war-hawk

Karen said Donnie TicTac was very sweet

Everybody knows his nickname’s Spanky

And can be very cranky

In a TV show

Everybody knows

Everybody knows fake news is the enemy

All trade wars are good and easy to win

Everybody knows the staff who departed

Without a gun he would still have run in

Everybody watching the can’t-miss drama

He’s much tougher on Russia than Obama

There’s highs and lows

Everybody knows

Everybody knows it’s a total witch hunt

Everybody knows the fixer was in Prague

Everybody knows there’s a higher loyalty

Follow the money to find bank and wire fraud

Everybody knows what it’s all about

Be sure his sin will find him out

Reaps what he sows

Everybody knows

Everybody knows it’s mission accomplished

Everybody knows Hannity’s a client of Cohen

Everybody knows Cheeto is morally unfit

Everybody knows which way the wind is blowin’

Everybody knows about alternative facts

Who’s next to get the axe?

Better tiptoe

Everybody knows

Everybody knows Zinke’s not a geologist

Everybody knows Pruitt’s an oil and gas shill

Everybody knows the meaning of ecologist

Steve and Louise pose with dollar bills

Everybody knows the Cone of Silence

Who cares about the science?

The best come and go

Everybody knows

Everybody knows about his cell phone

Everybody knows about nights in Moscow

Everybody knows his bromance with Macron

Everybody knows to Russians he kowtows

Everybody knows the forecast is grim

Very honourable is Kim

Two summit bros

Everybody knows

Everybody knows he gets along with Kanye

Everybody knows he doesn’t vet staff

Everybody knows Junior’s blocked caller

Everybody knows John Barron rarely laughs

Everybody knows the informant Natalia

A beautiful card and flowers for Melania

No presents though

Everybody knows

David Buckna

Kelowna

Most Read

