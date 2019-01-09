Catching Light, The Season To Shine

Sequins and silver add sparkle to fashion

  Jan. 9, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • Life

Sparkle and shine with tarnished sequins or silver glitz. Sprinkle some sparkle wherever you go and you’ll be sure to light the way.

Story by Jen Clark Photography by Lia Crowe

Fashion photography by Lia Crowe

Silk beaded dress by TWINSET ($925) from Hughes Clothing.

Sequined top ($135) with matching pants ($298) by Hilary Machmillan from Francis Grey; Silver sparkle shoes($277) by Intentionally Blank from Footloose Shoes; Swarovski frames “Cora”($1,160) by Sospiri, from ArtSEE eyewear.

Sequined shift dress by TWINSET ($865) from Hughes Clothing; Swarovski crystal frames “Silvia” ($1,070) by Sospiri, from ArtSEE eyewear; fused silver on copper earrings ($118) by Linda Rajotte www.lindarajotte.com; pewter shoes with ankle strap ($365) by Colico and stone ring ($150) by Marcia Moran, both from Footloose Shoes; Vintage briefcase stylist’s own.

Sequined, scoop-neck top ($320) by Marc Cain sports from W & J Wilson; copper and sterling silver drop earrings ($118) and fused silver and copper pendant on mesh chain ($188) both by Linda Rajotte www.lindarajotte.com.

“Belling” glasses by Andy Wolf from Maycock Eyecare; silk blouse ($398) by GOSILK, velvet black chinos ($285) by CIRCLE, and mohair coat ($1,975) by Luisa Cerano, all from Bagheera Boutique.

Black sequined top ($320) with matching wide-leg pants ($395), both by VELVET from Bagheera Boutique; one-of-a-kind sterling silver chain and feather pendant ($388) by Linda Rajotte www.lindarajotte.com.

Makeup: by Jen Clark, in-house makeup artist for COSMEDICA using glo.MINERALS makeup.

Hair: by Ila Meens for Barber and Fritz.

Model: Shirin Purewal.

Assistant: Djuna Nagasaki.

Photographed on location at the Roundhouse Marketplace; a huge thank you to Bayview Place for hosting our fashion crew for the day.

Fashions and more from Hughes Clothing, Francis Grey, Footloose Shoes, ArtSee Eyewear, Linda Rajotte, W & J Wilson, Maycock Eyecare, Bagheera Boutique, Cosmedica, Barber and Fritz

