Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism
The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12
Andrew practices advanced medical aesthetics in both Kelowna and Vernon, B.C.
Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free
The blaze broke out on private property on Springfield Road about 5 a.m.
Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.
The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle
Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath
Crews from Keremeos, Kaleden and Osoyoos attended blaze early on Aug. 13
The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy
Goal to provide premium, safe, legal products to Canada and the world
The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis
The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons
Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19
The Hooded Merganser was ranked within the top 10 per cent of all restaurants by TripAdvisor reviews
Derek Sloan held a rally in Kelowna that had more than 50 people, which is against health orders from the province
Hobo Cannabis has a location in Kelowna
Pair of bands booked to play floating concert at the Sea Store on Sept. 5
Jason Townsend, 43, was charged after allegedly choking a woman last weekend
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
The child had been missing in the Clark Lake area for more than two hours