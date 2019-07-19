Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about finding casual summer dress styles for your body type.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet swears by dresses in the summer because they are easy to wear and simple to throw on during a hot day.

Summer dresses are also easy to find during this time of year, which is why for this episode she has picked five styles that will work for this season.

One of the trends this summer is off the shoulder dresses, it can give volume at the top and balance at the bottom. If you have an hour-glass figure an off the shoulder dress could work for you if it draws in at the waist, says Kim.

According to Applet, the off the shoulder dress is good for almost every body type, it is easy to wear and it’s classy.

Watch the video to find out what other dress style’s Kim has picked out as must haves this summer.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay Eats

Just Posted

Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

Blind Fishing Derby returns to Kelowna

The visually impaired pair up for a friendly fishing competition with the Kelowna Yacht Club

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

435 insurance claims from Okanagan tree fruit growers so far this season

The Ministry of Agriculture is assessing the rain damage in the Okanagan

Kelowna hockey seasons return in 6 weeks

The Kelowna Chiefs are the latest to release their upcoming schedule

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

Large No Frills meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

Grocer fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double-homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

RDNO timeline to have ban in effect by 2020 may no longer be possible

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Community of Oliver active in policing work

Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch more active than elsewhere in the South Okanagan Similkameen

Most Read