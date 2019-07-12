Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summer is finally here and this Fashion Friday is all about the five fashion essentials you need this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet lists these must-have items that you need in your wardrobe this summer.

Starting off with a silk blouse that is quintessential to a wardrobe for any time of year not just during the summer.

Kim says silk actually has a moisture wicking property that is anti-bacterial, keeping you cool during the hot humid months and warm in the winter.

The blouse Kim highlights have concealed buttons, which dresses up the shirt a little bit more, and is available for under $100.

Watch the video to find out what other essentials are a must have this summer.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founding family of the Peninsula

Just Posted

10 kittens look for ‘furever’ homes at Kelowna BC SPCA

Check out the Kelowna shelter to meet these cuddly kittens

Freeride Days on at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort

Riders from across North America come to Big White to compete for FMB Gold event

Highway bypass north of Summerland will not be reopened

Traffic is slowed, with delays of up to 20 minutes, as crews work at site of earlier rock slide

Kelowna pop-up toilet rings in at $200K

City council to consider 3-month pilot project for public washroom to serve Queensway

$600,000 donated to Okanagan charities

Central Okanagan Foundation has made donations to 26 local charities

Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Sorrento’s Crannog Ales and Wolf Springs Farm mark July as Haskap Beer Month in B.C.

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Flamenco troupe to perform at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre on July 14

Documentary on Ryan Shtuka to premiere in Kamloops

The film premieres on July 15 at the Paramount Theatre downtown

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Former Okanagan Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

Master bakers leave big city success to find inspiration in the Shuswap

Markus and Ursula Jaeger embrace community of Salmon Arm and opportunities it provides

‘Major sporting event’ to be announced in the South Okanagan

The City of Penticton is inviting the community to join them for an announcement

Additional Summerland Museum information now available online

Contents of 53 binders now scanned and included on museum’s website

Most Read