Life and style with Tara Elston

Owner of Foxy Box Nanaimo on fashion and beauty inspiration

A true entrepreneur, Tara Elston, owner of Foxy Box Nanaimo, has been in business since the age of 28. She quickly learned the basics of business at a young age from her parents.

“My dad was a commercial salmon troller and my mom was an independent business owner. I think the greatest quality I inherited from them is being a visionary,” says Tara.

After finishing her university education, Tara became a primary teacher on Vancouver Island. She did that for eight years until she had the urge to experience something more.

“I then met my husband and we started our first business together,” she says.

Tara and her husband have worked alongside each other for the past 20 years.

“He balances out my vision with his systemization and ability to create and learn anything necessary to get us where we need to be.”

Tara beams when describing her love of coming to work every day.

“It’s a beautiful place, so organized and stylistic. I think this house has a feminine energy in it. There’s something still here. When I walked in, I had to buy it.”

When it comes to fashion, Tara likes to keep it simple, and enjoys shopping in downtown Nanaimo.

“I love wearing black. It makes it an easy dress code for work. I enjoy accessorizing my neutral outfits too,” says Tara.

Since opening the Foxy Box Wax Bar business, Tara hopes to empower other women and give them confidence.

“I hope to bring women into this place of understanding and acceptance, and join them together. Everyone deserves to feel good. Energy is everything, humour is critical and you have to be able to laugh at yourself. We are stronger together. It’s a sisterhood,” says Tara.

Being a visionary and thinking about the future, Tara chats about what she hopes to pass on to her son and daughter.

“I tell them to always think outside of the box. Our society is inundated with what everyone thinks their life should look like. I want them to think beyond what you see on social media. Don’t follow the herd, and certainly do something that allows you the freedom and flexibility to travel, be in nature and spend time with family and friends,” she explains.

Outside of work you will find Tara recharging at home with a great book, spending time with her family, going for walks with her dog and brainstorming her next big idea!

STYLE INSPIRATIONS & LIFE

Style Icon: Jackie Kennedy.

Favourite artist: Sarah Hill David in Qualicum.

Piece of art: “Looking Up Through a Pumpkin Patch,” a painting by Sarah Hill David.

Favourite fashion designer: Jamie Bryant, the costume designer for Mad Men.

Favourite musician: Sheryl Crow.

Era of time that inspires your style: Mad Men, late ’50s and early ’60s.

Favourite local restaurant or cafe: Chef Fausto at Cuckoo in Coombs.

Favourite cocktail/wine: Villa Teresa Organic Frizzante (pink).

Album on current rotation: Maroon 5 and Billie Eilish.

Favourite flower/plant: Garlic! I love to grow it in my garden.

Favourite city to visit: Parksville.

Favourite hotel: The Beach Club Resort in Parksville.

Favourite app: Receipt Bank.

Favourite place in the whole world: Vietnam.

Favourite thing to do on your free time or day off: Hike above Westwood Lake Park with my dog.

Dream vacation: Backpacking with my kids and husband in a new country.

Favourite thing to do on a self care day: Facial.

A unique quirk that makes you YOU: Crooked smile.

Do you have a pet, if so what kind? Rusty. He’s a Wheaten Terrier x Poodle (a “Whoodle”).

Favourite local farm: Willow Row Farm in Parksville.

Favourite travel memory: In 2017 we spent 10 months back-packing around the world to 32 countries with kids.

Most recent travel: Last year we flew to French Polynesia to the Marquesas Islands to meet my husband who sailed from the Galapagos. It was a thrilling trip and amazing to sail the islands on my cousin’s catamaran.

READING MATERIAL

What do you read online for inspiration: Heatherwhite.ca

Coffee table book: Lonely Planet: A Journey Through Every Country in the World.

Last great read: We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere by Gillian Anderson.

Book currently reading: Hitting Rock Middle by Sallie Holder.

Favourite book of all time: Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver.

FASHION & BEAUTY

Go-to outfit: Black jeans and soft T-shirt.

Favourite place to shop: All the shops in Old City Quarter, Nanaimo.

All-time favourite piece: Black pencil skirt.

Currently coveting: “Sofia” leather ankle boots.

Favourite pair of shoes: Red peep-toe heels by Guess.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Glee Jewelry in Victoria.

Fashion obsession: Black scoop-neck tops.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Lingerie.

Necessary indulgence: Medispa Naturals Collagen Spray.

Lipstick: MAC matte lipstick.

Make-up product: EyEnvy Eyelash Conditioner.

Moisturizer: Medispa Naturals Sensitive Cream.

Scent: Perry Ellis Reserve For Women, Natural Spray.

Must-have hair product: Bumble and Bumble: BB Straight Blow Dry.

Beauty secret: Keep it simple!

Hair Salon: Victoria at House of Kiyo in Parksville.

Top 3 products you travel with daily: Cocokind organic lip balm, sunscreen and essential oil.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



BusinessFashionLifestyle