Retro Sport Fashion

Clothing in a bowling lane can transcend the sporty to glamorous

  • Apr. 19, 2019 7:00 a.m.
– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Kim Appelt Story by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Lace up, grab your ball and strike! Boulevard presents BNA Brewing’s ten pin bowling lanes, sporting fashion that’s game-ready and on point with bold detailing and pops of yellow. Fashion that has enough attitude to bring out the fun, whether you’re throwing gutter balls or hitting square on the kingpin.

Black sports track dress by PAM & GELA ($398) from LBV Lifestyle .

Black star leather jacket by JN by JN LLOVET ($1,090), “Abby” cami in black by CAMI NYC ($223), leopard “Micha” pants by Ronny Kobo ($259), all from LBV Lifestyle.

Leopard striped track jacket ($379) and black, cropped flare pants with red stripe by PAM & GELA, white Femme Fatale T-shirt by Prinće Peter ($79), solid silver sneakers by IRO ($555), all from LBV Lifestyle.

Mustard yellow cami by Wishlist Apparel ($69) from Morgane; black, wide-stride pants by BB Dakota ($135) from BIA BORO; black clutch ($189) from LBV Lifestyle.

Yellow sweater ($79) and jean skirt ($129) from BIA BORO.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney

Model: Alice Ewart

Styling Assistant: Liberty Stober

