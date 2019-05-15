Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest has submissions heaping in from all across Western Canada. Last year, Black Press Media received more than 25,000 photos highlighting spectacular sceneries, diverse wildlife, hip portraits, and more to win the grand prize.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Participants have a choice to submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, love where you live, festivals and events, and for those keen on taking photos with their phone, there is a mobile entry category as well.

Banff, Alberta by Lynelle Schroeder
Chilliwack, BC Paul Kendall
Terrace, BC by Raechel Tupman
Lighthouse Park, BC by Brendan Johnson
Emerald Lake Lodge Field B.C. Ted McConnell
Chilliwack, BC photo by Nikki McIntosh
Emerald Lake, BC Photo by Kristy Trimmer
Salmon Arm BC Lorne Barnes
Kelowna BC mission creek Rick Hutchings

Previous story
Boulevard Magazine visits Tofino for a fashion shoot

Just Posted

Rescue crews rushing to Knox Mountain Park

Crews preparing for possible high-angle rescue

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read