Skin and beauty care with Eva Chan. Photography by Lia Crowe

Secrets and Lives with Eva Chan

Seven questions with Enery Wellness Medispa owner

  • May. 5, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Eva Chan is owner and operator of Energy Wellness Medispa located between Kitsilano and Point Grey. She is a licensed aesthetician, holds a CIDESCO Diploma in Beauty Therapy and has been in the beauty industry for the past three decades.

Eva, who moved to Vancouver with her parents when she was seven years old, has been treating clients since 1990. She opened Energy Wellness Medispa 11 years ago, moving to her new location in 2015. She’s loved seeing how the industry has grown and developed as newer technologies become available.

“I’ve always had a wellness attitude towards skincare and beauty,” says Eva, adding that “giving and receiving of energy” as part of this “marriage” between the individual and the technology is her “secret” to success.

“This is how the name Energy Wellness Medispa came to be,” says Eva. “I recognize the importance of customizing a treatment plan that works for my clients’ concerns and goals…I see each client as a partner and enjoy building relationships as we embark on their beauty and wellness journey together.”

Because there are now so many treatment options, she says, it’s “amazing to be an aesthetician and beauty expert today.”

She point specifically to new, non-surgical technologies like TempSure Envi and FlexSure from Cynosure.

“Envi treatments tighten up the face and feel like a hot stone massage,” she says. “FlexSure is like the ‘ultimate body boost,’ and it can be done in 15 minutes, so my clients come in on their lunch breaks.”

Combining the technologies with natural healing methods like facial reflexology and acupoints targets both the inside and outside of the skin, she adds.

Enthusiastic, friendly and knowledgeable, Eva is a natural fit for a business that is based on building a relationship with clients, and it was the people that drew her to the industry in the first place.

“Even after 30 years in the industry, I love that there are always more things to learn and opportunities to grow every day.”

Outside of work, Eva enjoys swimming, tai chi and gardening, and is an active member of her neighbourhood, supporting the many local businesses in the community.

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

My father. He is a man who is a fine example of someone who lives in the present moment. He’s found his passion in life and pursued it.

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

I would say a peanut butter and jelly sandwich! When I moved to Canada when I was seven years old, this was one of the first sandwiches that I ate, and I remember it just made me glow from head to toe. To this day, that feeling is still there every time I bite into one.

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

Oh, I would go to Byron Bay in Australia and do yoga-lates. Immerse in the culture and get pampered with massages and facials anytime I want.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

Something that really bothers me is people hanging things off the backs of chairs! It seems so odd, I know, but if I see a coat or a scarf or anything on the back of a chair, I just really feel the need to hang it on a hook. It might be saying something about my love for an organized and tidy space.

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

I have never been great at doing nothing, but I would have to say my favourite place to sit and relax is my balcony on a summer evening. It’s great to bring a cup of tea or even a nice cocktail out onto the balcony and watch the sun set over the mountains when the sky is clear.

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

I am truly very proud of how I have handled everything professionally during this pandemic. In early 2020, I employed an aesthetician and skin specialist who had prior experience with the Australian skincare line O Cosmedics, which I bought into the spa. This was a really big commitment and with Melissa flying in from Australia just two weeks prior to the lockdown, things didn’t go exactly as planned! However, we used the time to develop a website, launch our social media presence and completely overhaul the salon to create a beautiful, safe place to welcome our clients back. I am so proud of what we achieved; I feel we really managed to make the best out of a less than ideal situation.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

I get such a thrill from attending industry trade shows around the world. I really feel like a kid in a candy store, exploring all the new treatments and products and making sure I keep my own salon up to date.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How sweet it is for pastry chef

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Rising youth suicide rates have prompted doctors at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto to launch a six-week clinical trial that includes adolescents who showed up at the hospital before or after they attempted to take their own lives. Black Press Media file photo
Suicide rates among Interior Health youth nearly double B.C. average

Vernon agency surveying parents, youth, teachers on how to help

Gary Rozak, Director of Philanthropy for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation (center) accepts a cheque from Water Street by the Park (WSP) to provide coffee and baked goods to KGH frontline workers. Also pictured are Anthony Beyrouti, Co-Founder of WSP developer Orchard Park Properties, and Chad MacTavish, Sales Director, WSP. (Water Street by the Park/Contributed).
Kelowna celebrates 116 years by honouring frontline workers

In celebration of Kelowna’s 116th Birthday, Water Street by the Park donates, creates contest

(Google/Contributed)
West Kelowna gym closes temporarily to update COVID safety measures

Interior Health said they are working with Final Round Boxing to make it COVID-19 safe

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The Duteau Creek storage reservoir provides 60 per cent of the water that services the Greater Vernon area, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan. (RDNO photo)
Tolko walks back plans for cutblock above Greater Vernon water source

The lumber manufacturer said the area of concern is no longer part of its timber harvesting plans

The number of crimes and the number of police calls for service in Princeton in the first quarter of 2021 showed a decline. (Black Press file photo)
Princeton sees decline in crime statistics

Overall figures down from same time in 2020; thefts from vehicles increasing

In the first quarter of 2021, crime rates fell in many categories, but thefts from vehicles showed a significant increase, according to statistics from the RCMP. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland sees decrease in violent crimes, property crime figures hold steady

Thefts from vehicles increased, according to statistics for first quarter of 2021

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jack Godwin, left, was the head of the Kettle Valley Brakemen. The band performed across British Columbia for the past 25, years, presenting original compositions about Canada’s railway history. (Black Press file photo)
Kettle Valley Brakemen disband

South Okanagan musicians have performed railway-themed music for past 25 years

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

Most Read