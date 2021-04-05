Erin Cebula. Photography by Darren Hull

Telling Their Stories

Erin Cebula relishes her role as BC Children’s Hospital Lottery spokesperson

  • Apr. 5, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Darren Hull

 Long a familiar face in Canadian broadcasting, Erin Cebula is as ebullient and genuine in a one-on-one conversation as she is when the cameras are rolling.

Chatting just after doing some voiceover work for the latest BC Children’s Hospital Lottery, she’s energized and excited about the upcoming campaign.

“It’s always the way I start the year, and I look forward to it,” Erin says. “I feel really grateful to have this job. To be with the team and be doing something that’s positive. People need something to get excited about and to get behind. If you’re helping someone else, it always helps you feel better about your own situation.”

After a year of living within the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s perhaps never been truer. And Erin is definitely one for grabbing every opportunity for joy that she can.

She’s a regular contributor to DRIFT magazine—finding hidden getaways around the world—as well as an advocate for a number of organizations that help those in need and put positivity out into the world, including World Vision, the BCSPCA and 2016’s BeYou empowerment campaign for young women.

Her background includes more than 20 years of being on camera, in just about every facet.

She started out learning the technical side of things at BCIT, where she graduated with a diploma in TV broadcasting before landing the arts/entertainment reporter spot at Global BC in 2000, a role she held for 16 years.

Erin also hosted Vancouver talk show Urban Rush, HGTV’s Makeover Wish, and Entertainment Canada, where she covered the gamut of award shows, including the Oscars.

She’s interviewed actors and musicians all the way across the A-list, travelled to dozens of spots around the world, had a cameo in a Michael Bublé music video, and even eaten a scorpion while filming a national network special for Survivor.

“I’m experience-driven; I’m like a junkie for new stuff,” she explains with a laugh.

Erin, who is also co-owner and content creator for Vancouver-based boutique firm Blu Realty, got involved with the BC Children’s Hospital Lottery 12 years ago, and it was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“At the time I was working for ET Canada and for Global BC, and I really wanted to do something that gave back,” she says. “I was just really excited to do something that was helping people, but still using my television background.”

She adds: “I help tell the stories. It’s my job to get people excited about it and help them recognize what their ticket price is going toward. By buying a ticket, you have a really good chance of winning amazing prizes—potentially life-changing prizes—and you know that ticket purchase is going towards changing the life of a sick child and their family.

“My little nephew has been in and out of BC Children’s since he was born, and he’s three now,” she says, her voice softening. “And that’s just one of thousands of stories. Everybody in this province is in some way impacted or connected by the work they do.”

Wardrobe provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
When the world needs more beauty

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
West Kelowna looks to increase fines for nuisance properties

Council to consider ‘firm but fair’ fee increase for properties requiring frequent RCMP, bylaw, fire crew visits

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
Rescue teams at West Kelowna trail to help woman

Details of the situation remain unclear at this time

(Steve Buissinne - Pixabay)
Plumber’s union ordered to grant Kelowna woman membership after discriminatory denial

B.C. Labour Relations Board found the union acted in a ‘discriminatory manner’

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

Photo: pixabay.com
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds through bottle drive

Funds raised will go towards building more affordable housing units within the Okanagan region

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

It was 25 years ago Monday – April 5, 1996 – that Vernon’s Gakhal family was gunned down in their Okanagan Avenue home by the estranged husband of one of the daughters. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon’s darkest hour reaches 25 years

Monday, April 5, marks 25 years to the day that eight members of a Vernon family were murdered in their Mission Hill home

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

The Station Public House in Penticton announced April 4, 2021 that they will be closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure. (Google Maps)
Penticton pub closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a ‘few days’

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Mission Hill Elementary school in Vernon April 2. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Interior Health contacting families who may be affected

Most Read