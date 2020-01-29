Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe
Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!
Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).
Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.
Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.
Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Theana Jordann
Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou
Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Just Posted
Kelowna medical supply shop sold out of surgical masks amid coronavirus panic
Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with Coronavirus as low
Capital News Presents: Dan’s Down-right Delicious Chili for Superbowl
A more than solid chili recipe to kick-off your Super Bowl party on Sunday
Three dogs found wandering West Kelowna returned to owners
Two of the three dogs were found to be severely injured
West Kelowna looking for feedback on 2020 draft budge
The city is also seeking feedback on its 2020-2024 financial plan
WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon
Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat
Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland
Information leads family, friends to believe Jay Rosenberger near Lower Mainland Saturday
Prolific South Okanagan criminal will be freed for time served
Afshin Ighani pleads guilty to assault charges but will be set free for time served
Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine
One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park
Alleged veteran impersonator removed from Okanagan Legion Wall of Honour
The man had appeared at events including Remembrance Day in 2019.
Shuswap man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography
Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region
First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms
Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival
Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes
Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey
‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies
Most Read
-
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke
Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city
-
Three dogs found wandering West Kelowna returned to owners
Two of the three dogs were found to be severely injured
-
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region
First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms
-
UPDATE: House fire quickly knocked down in South Kelowna
According to Kelowna Fire Department, the house sustained interior damage during the blaze
-
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after single-vehicle crash on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge
Traffic looks to be flowing again on the northbound lanes of the bridge
-
Top spots to watch the Superbowl in Kelowna
A look at venues with great deals, big screens and game-level volume
-
Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal
Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it