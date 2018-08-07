Myla, Sadie, Téa and Livia Quinton sample books from the Literacy Society’s Summer Reading Camp. (Photo courtesy Brigitt Johnson)

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

It may seem early, but September and the start of school are just around the corner.

Help your child boost their reading skills and battle the summer learning slide in this fun one-week camp taught by experienced early literacy teachers.

Literacy Society of the North Okanagan has created a new camp especially for readers in Grades 2-4 who will benefit from extra reading support and a kick start for the school year.

“We know that students who don’t read over the summer lose reading skills” explains Wendy Aasen, Executive Director at the Literacy Society. “Reluctant readers often have a hard time catching up to their peers, and even fall further behind. This camp will give them a boost in a fun way. It will refresh reading skills to set them up for the start of the school year.”

The five-day camp is loaded with fun activities, games and crafts that build and reinforce reading skills. Storytime, read-alouds, writing, art and oral language are included, all designed to support reading development. Children also spend time with teachers in small, supported reading groups. The camp is best suited to grade 2-4 students who are reading at or below grade level and can work well in a group setting. A snack will be provided.

The camp runs from Aug. 20-24 (8:30-12:30) at Lakers Clubhouse. Enrollment is limited to 16 students per camp, and a minimum of 12 students are needed for the camp to go ahead. The cost is $200.

Register through Greater Vernon Parks & Recreation’s website https://www.vernon.ca/parks-recreation/programs-select-activity before Aug. 11.

As well as the Back to School Reading Camp, Literacy Society of the North Okanagan (formerly Junction Literacy) will offer tutoring services and an After School Reading Program in the fall. For more information, email programs@literacysociety.ca or visit literacysociety.ca

