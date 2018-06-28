The ninth annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic runs Saturday, Aug. 26, at Predator Ridge Resort. (VJHF photo)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation golf tournament filling up

Ninth annual fundraiser set for Aug. 26 at Predator Ridge Resort

Registration for the ninth-annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Classic Golf Tournament is almost sold out.

The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 26, at Predator Ridge Resort. Golfing will take place on the Predator course, whole the post-event banquet will be held at Predator’s Commonage Ballroom, featuring legendary B.C. broadcaster Tony Parsons as emcee.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm for this year’s tournament,” said foundation executive director Lisa Westermark. “We are especially grateful to all the amazing sponsors including our title sponsor, The Paul Docksteader Foundation, in its second year of a three-year sponsorship.”

Predator Ridge Resort, venue sponsor through support from its members and homeowners, continues to make a generous donation of the course, auction prizes and an unbelievable prize table valued at $10,000 for the event.

This year, community leader Kal Tire has stepped up to Platinum sponsor and will support the banquet portion of the fabulous day.

“We are grateful for the generous commitment of all our sponsors to supporting enhanced health care in the North Okanagan,” said Westermark.

Funds raised from this year’s tournament will support the expansion of surgical services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The foundation’s recently launched capital campaign, Operation: Surgical Care for Life, is raising $3.6 million to significantly increase surgical capacity at VJH with the opening of an additional fully-equipped operating room and updating the four operating rooms currently in use at the hospital with state-of-the-art technology.

Since its inception in 2009, this exciting event has raised $1.4 million net to support health care in a variety of critical needs at the Hospital.

The day includes a hot buffet breakfast, putting contest, morning shotgun start, a Vegas scramble, and lots of fun on the course. It’s all followed by a gourmet dinner and live auction with unique prizes and an amazing awards prize table.

Registration is being taken online at vjhfoundation.org or by calling 250-558-1362.

For more information, please contact the foundation office at 250-558-1362.


