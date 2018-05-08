A fresh Kelowna business stands out of the bunch

An entrepreneur in Kelowna has the ‘pink touch’ putting her floral business on wheels.

Diane Herron moved to Kelowna from Saskatoon with five boxes and a dream of bring her flower truck into full bloom. She repaired and retrofitted a Japanese micro truck and finished it off with a touch of pink.

Sweet Dee’s Flowers offers pre-arranged bouquet’s as well as loose flowers and greenery where customers can create their own. The bright pink truck travels around Kelowna throughout the week and parks itself at the Easter Kelowna Market on Sundays.

“I’m excited about being able to park the truck in different neighbourhoods and becoming a part of those communities. I can bring fresh flowers to areas that might not have easy access to an affordable, fun option,”Herron said in a press release.

Herron also offers a subscription service; every two weeks customers receive fresh flowers for $250 for a three month subscription. The entrepreneur hopes that Kelowna residents will embrace fresh flowers as an everyday luxury.

“It’s a purchase that enhances your enjoyment of a space; flowers are a way to celebrate your home,” Herron said in a press release.

