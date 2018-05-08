Diane Herron with her Sweet Dee’s Flowers mobile flower truck business (Contributed)

A fresh Kelowna business stands out of the bunch

Local entrepeneur leaves traditional business fronts in the rear view mirror

An entrepreneur in Kelowna has the ‘pink touch’ putting her floral business on wheels.

Diane Herron moved to Kelowna from Saskatoon with five boxes and a dream of bring her flower truck into full bloom. She repaired and retrofitted a Japanese micro truck and finished it off with a touch of pink.

Related:Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

Sweet Dee’s Flowers offers pre-arranged bouquet’s as well as loose flowers and greenery where customers can create their own. The bright pink truck travels around Kelowna throughout the week and parks itself at the Easter Kelowna Market on Sundays.

“I’m excited about being able to park the truck in different neighbourhoods and becoming a part of those communities. I can bring fresh flowers to areas that might not have easy access to an affordable, fun option,”Herron said in a press release.

Related:Kelowna outdoor market set to begin

Herron also offers a subscription service; every two weeks customers receive fresh flowers for $250 for a three month subscription. The entrepreneur hopes that Kelowna residents will embrace fresh flowers as an everyday luxury.

“It’s a purchase that enhances your enjoyment of a space; flowers are a way to celebrate your home,” Herron said in a press release.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Business duo shares love of the Okanagan

Just Posted

A fresh Kelowna business stands out of the bunch

Local entrepeneur leaves traditional business fronts in the rear view mirror

Peachy makeover for iconic Okanagan golfball

A Peachland landmark is getting a “peachy” new look.

Heavy rains prompt further precautionary measures around Mission Creek

Crews will continue to work in high-risk areas around Kelowna

Is this your missing yorkie?

A yorkie was found yesterday in Kelowna

Developer helps fund home-away-from-home project at Kelowna General Hospital

The builders of the twin-tower One Water Street present $29,435 to the JoeAnna’s House project

‘Putt’ your money toward a good cause

The 13th annual BC SPCA Charity Golf Tournament takes place this May 27 in Kelowna

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Ladner product first Canuck to toss a no-no in 73 years

Family evacuated from Silver Creek in Shuswap

Warm temperatures, rain forecast in next week may lead to higher water levels

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

Denim on the Diamond to bring music to the ballpark

Local musicians will perform in Kelowna’s Kings Stadium Sept. 1

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Most Read

  • A fresh Kelowna business stands out of the bunch

    Local entrepeneur leaves traditional business fronts in the rear view mirror