submitted by Sheila Ruffell

Glenmore Bosley’s hosts fundraiser for emergency animal rescue

The pet store is looking for gently used items and monetary donations

Glenmore Bosley’s by Pet Valu will host an afternoon of pet friendly activities to raise funds for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team on Saturday.

Owners can bring their four-legged friends for a day of fun that will feature bobbing for tennis balls, nail trimming and pet-friendly ice cream.

All events and services will be by donation and will go towards A.L.E.R.T., a volunteer fueled team that puts pets first during disasters such as floods and wildfires. They set up temporary animal relief shelters, coordinate veterinary care for sick or injured animals and reunite animals with their caregivers.

Bosley’s will be accepting monetary donations as well as gently used toys, pet beds, collars, leashes, food, litter boxes, litter and dishes.

All pets that are comfortable in social settings are welcome to attend with their owners.

The event will take place at the Glenmore Bosley’s Aug. 4 from 12p.m. until 4 p.m.

