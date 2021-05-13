Kelowna and Penticton oil recycling facilities get upgrades

The BC Used Oil Management Association provided grant funding for the upgrades

The manager and a worker at the Penticton Great Canadian Oil Exchange in front of the new sea-can. (Submitted)

Penticton and Kelowna are getting upgraded oil recycling facilities thanks to the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

The Great Canadian Oil Change locations in the two cities received grants from the association as well as a 10-foot modified sea shipping container.

The upgraded public recycling centres provide the residents of Kelowna and Penticton with easy, free and eco-friendly infrastructures to return their used oil and antifreeze materials.

Mike Bernhardt, franchise owner of five Great Canadian Oil Change locations across B.C., contacted BCUOMA to upgrade his Kelowna and Penticton locations with new infrastructure.

“He (Bernhardt) understood the importance of accommodating his customers with user-friendly facilities to return their used oil and antifreeze products,” said BCUOMA CEO David Lawes.

The association is a non-profit dedicated to collecting and recycling used oil, filters, containers and antifreeze in B.C., and provides grants through their infrastructure program to assist in providing all British Columbians access to free oil recycling.

Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in a BCUOMA infrastructure grant can find out more information bcusedoil.com.

Used oil can be recycled into new lubricating oil or sold as raw materials.

