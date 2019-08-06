Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s going to be a hot one.

In Kelowna: The sunshine will be sticking around throughout the day. Clear skies are expected. Your high is 34 C with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening and night. Low of 15 C.

In Vernon: You can expect sunny clear skies all day today. Your high is 33 C with 61 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C.

In Penticton: It will be a fairly sunny day today with local smoke. Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the South Okanagan region. High 33 C with 51 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with local smoke. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny today. High 32 C with 82 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 16 C.

Environment Canada is reporting hot temperatures and sunshine for the rest of the week. Risk of thunderstorm and showers expected towards the weekend.

Wildfire update:

Wildfire near Oliver, B.C. has prompted evacuation alerts and is approximately 225 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service continues to fight the fire.

UPDATE: The Eagle Bluff fire is ~225 ha. Airtankers on site this evening dropped retardant along the east flank to limit the potential for overnight growth. 20 personnel will continue to work through the night. More information here: https://t.co/lcp78UXToS #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/tERDQh6uop — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 6, 2019

