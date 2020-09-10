BC Culture Days is coming to the Lake Country Art Gallery Sept. 25-Oct. 25, 2020. (LCAC image)

BC Culture Days coming to Kelowna, Lake Country

COVID-19 protocols are in place and events come in a variety of formats from in-person to digital

COVID-19 can’t stop the exploration of art and culture in Kelowna and Lake Country.

In the wake of the global novel coronavirus pandemic, BC Culture Days is offering a month-long series of interactive events to take in around the Okanagan, exploring the theme “Unexpected Intersections.”

“Artistic expression and creative curiosity are fundamental components of the health and vitality of our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the uncertainty of a global pandemic,” BC Culture Days manager Nazanin Shoja said.

Sharing the belief in the “transformative power of the arts,” Shoja extended her gratitude to the dedicated grassroots efforts to extend the programming amid turbulent times.

“We hope that by expanding this year’s celebration to a full month and opening access to events taking place locally, provincially and nationally, BC Culture Days can foster connection, understanding and healing for an even greater number of British Columbians this fall.”

The festivities kick off Sept. 24 with a 45-minute virtual event at 4 p.m. hosted by the City of North Vancouver and spoken word poet Andrew Warner.

The event will feature musical performances from the likes of Juno Award-winning Alex Cuba, of Smithers, Harlequin Gold and Turunesh. Views will also be treated to dance performances, Indigenous welcome ceremonies and more.

Local events, which run until Oct. 25, will vary from registered, in-person workshops and self-guided tours to virtual and livestream presentations and digital recordings.

In Lake Country, the art gallery will be sharing several digital recordings offering viewers a look “In the Studio” with artists such as David Alexander, Scott August, Liane McLaren and Melany Nugent-Noble.

Meanwhile, events in Kelowna include a self-guided downtown scavenger hunt, radio plays and patio painting among events held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

For a full list of events, dates and information regarding registration, visit culturedays.ca/bc.

