Live music makes comeback at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

One-day outdoor music festival set to go down next weekend!

It’s been a long time coming, but live music is making a comeback in Vernon.

The Caetani Centre is quenching the thirst of music lovers everywhere with a one-day outdoor music festival Saturday, Aug. 7, with headliners the Hip Replacements, Cod Gone Wild and Kelowna’s folk duo, Josh + Bex.

“After this past year, I think we all need to celebrate,” Caetani Music Festival music director Andrew Mercer said.

“Whether you just want to come for the afternoon or evening concerts or if you want to spend the whole day with us, we’ll have you covered with food trucks,” he said. “Plus, we will have a cash bar, and of course, an unbelievable lineup of talent and fun for the whole family.”

Also on the lineup is acoustic folk act Parks & Hustler, singer-producer wunderkind Justin Moore, singer-soulstress Shaughnessy Rose, and from the Okanagan Symphony the Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra.

Food by Gord Oh’s and Rumaican Foods and Goods will be available for purchase, while the cash bar will open to those 19-plus from noon to 10 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines are still being followed, organizers confirmed, recommending masks and maintaining social distancing.

Patrons will be asked to sign in for contract tracing and of course, anyone feeling unwell is asked to stay home.

There will be no parking available at the centre on the day of the event.

Tickets are selling fast for the event. Get yours from Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca while they last.

All-day passes go for $60 or $70 at the gate, but afternoon passes or evening passes can be purchased in advance for $25 and $25, respectfully, although prices increase if you buy at the door.

Children and student tickets are $10.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and celebrate the long-awaited comeback of live music.

