Armstrong MetalFest co-founder Jesse Valstar performs with Odinfist during the annual event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds in 2019. (Jennifer Blake - File)

Armstrong MetalFest co-founder Jesse Valstar performs with Odinfist during the annual event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds in 2019. (Jennifer Blake - File)

Province backs Armstrong MetalFest

Metal festival organizers announce support from BC Arts Council will keep them ‘on their feet’

COVID-19 may have silenced Armstrong MetalFest (AMF) this year, but thanks to a provincial grant, the festival will be kept on its feet until it can ‘turn it up to eleven’ in 2022.

AMF, a part of West Metal Entertainment, was awarded relief funds through the BC Arts Council and co-founder Jesse Valstar said the grant will cover all of the society’s fixed and basic operating costs for 2020-21.

“This funding is really positive,” Valstar said. “One of the most challenging parts during the COVID pandemic is for a (non-for-profit) society that depends on people gathering to make money — when you can’t gather people, you can’t raise funds.”

Earlier this month, AMF announced it had to pull the plug for the second year in a row due to provincial health orders restricting events and Valstar said the volunteer-based society had come to accept the costs of the pandemic.

“We had just said, ‘this is a casualty but we can deal with it.’”

But with this award, the team behind Western Canada’s largest metal festival won’t have to start two steps back.

The funding will cover website operations, society maintenance and the annual Armstrong Metal Fest Music Bursary, awarded to a graduating Pleasant Valley Secondary student.

“When we don’t have an event, we can’t really pay for that kind of stuff,” Valstar said. “The B.C. government rolled in and actually helped us out quite a bit.”

Looking to 2022, the festival is set to come back bigger and better than ever — pending health orders.

“We’re looking at ways to expand the festival from what it is right now but trying to sort things out… we can’t do anything without knowing what we’re allowed to do,” Valstar said.

Now, it’s a game of wait and see.

“Armstrong MetalFest and every other event and gathering has its struggles so we’re not unique in that aspect,” he said. “You’ve just got to move forward with whatever you’ve got.”

The BC Arts Council was created in 1995 to support the arts and cultural activity in communities across the province.

READ MORE: Vernon police investigating after theft at skatepark

READ MORE: Plug pulled on Armstrong MetalFest once more

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

The Kitimat RCMP responded to a cougar sighting and stopped someone doing 'doughnuts' in the past week. (Black Press Media File Photo)
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating after truck forced off Highway 33

The motorist driver was reporting an erratic driver to police as the suspect vehicle hit them

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission thanks the community for helping them purchase and outfit a new outreach van. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission gets a new outreach van

The brand-new vehicle will expand the organization’s reach

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Firefighters tackle ‘suspicious’ blaze behind Kelowna Red Robin

Crews headed to the restaurant just before 10 a.m.

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

The Salmon Arm RCMP seize hundreds of grams of drugs in a raid in Sorrento on March 20, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Guns, drugs and cash seized in Shuswap police raid

Police seize hundreds of grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Most Read