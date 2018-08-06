The Kelowna Gem and Mineral Show returns

The event dazzled this weekend

The Kelowna Gem and Mineral show dazzled at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall this weekend.

The family friendly event featured minerals, fossils, gemstones and rocks during the four day event featured gems of every size and colour. It brought vendors from across North America to showcase their collections.

Gemstones, Home Décor, Gemstone Jewelry, Loose Facets, Mineral Specimens, Fossils, Crystals, Beads, Cabochons, and as much gem and mineral related pieces filled the hall.

