1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

After being up for adoption for less than a week, all of the rescued husky puppies now have homes

One of 17 puppies eight to 10-week-old husky puppies found living outside in the cold and snow on a B.C. Interior property. (Contributed)

The 17 husky puppies recently surrendered to the SPCA have all been adopted after receiving an incredible 1,200 applications.

It took less than a week for all of the puppies to find new homes.

Five of the puppies were adopted from the South Okanagan / Similkameen branch, while the other 12 were snatched up from the Vernon and District branch.

The puppies were brought into the SPCA on Christmas Eve after RCMP and animal control officers responded to a complaint and found the puppies, along with two adult dogs, living outside in the cold in the B.C. Interior. The owner surrendered the dogs to animal control who held them for one night before transferring them to the SPCA. The puppies were eight to 10 weeks old when they were rescued.

“It’s a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold,” said B.C. SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

Branch manager of the South Okanagan SPCA, Caroline Hawkins, said they are still receiving multiple calls a day from people looking to adopt the puppies. Hawkins said the process of sorting through more than 1,200 online applications was arduous, but she is sure all of the dogs are now in good hands.

