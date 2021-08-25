The pool and aquatics centre are among the services effected by the closure (Kelly Pape photo)

The pool and aquatics centre are among the services effected by the closure (Kelly Pape photo)

Annual maintenance prompts closure for Parkinson Rec Centre pools

Parts of the facility will be closed between August 30 and September 19

Parkinson Recreation Centre’s swimming pools, aquatics areas and gymnasium will be closed for annual maintenance and cleaning from August 30 to September 19. Drop-in basketball and volleyball as well as the family change rooms will be unavailable during this time.

“Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility,” said the City of Kelowna in a press release.

Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders will receive extra time on their passes to make up for the missed time and the YMCA and the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will be open for anyone looking to swim during this time

For more information about the closure or Parkinson Recreation Centre, contact 250-469-8800 or visit kelowna.ca/PRC

